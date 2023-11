Residents of Pine Island Road can receive a free vaccination for their pets on Thursday.

The Lee County Domestic Animals Services is hosting a vaccine clinic for residents there.

There is a limited supply of dog and cat food available.

The event is a one-day-only and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first 100 are free, but you do need to make an appointment. You can call at 239-533-7387.