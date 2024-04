Opening the gate the right way takes too much time for one man at Island Vista Estates.

“There’s just a bad apple in every bunch,” said Mike Fleming, who lives in Island Vista Estates.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies identified John Allison as the man attempting to open the community’s gate using the keypad.

When that doesn’t work, he drives up to the gate, forcing it open with his Jeep.

That still isn’t enough for Allison, who then reverses his Jeep, gets out of the car and pushes the gate open himself.

He then goes back in his car and drives through the gate into the neighborhood.

“It’s really terrible because it’s a big investment trying to protect us,” Fleming said.

Mike Fleming lives in the neighborhood and says the gate was an upgrade and had just been installed.

“We just had drop down gates before,” he said. “They weren’t too secure. Occasionally, people would go through them, but they’re easily put back together the next day.”

The new gate had been working for about two weeks before it was broken.

“It was kind of exciting when the gates went up,” said Fleming. “I mean, you know, to see the big black rock.”

“It’s open,” said Ksenia Dubrovskaya, who lives in Island Vista Estates. “It’s open again during this week. It’s a regular problem.”

Without a gate in the community, Dubrovskaya is worried about safety.

“We have a lot of kids here,” she said. “We need to be gated every time.”

An Island Vista Estates representative told the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that replacing the gate will cost nearly $90,000.

“Hopefully it’ll never happen again,” Fleming said.

Deputies found Allison at Living Word Ministries Church near the neighborhood.

He’s been arrested and charged with criminal mischief of $1,000 or more.