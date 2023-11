A tire repair shop is noticing an increase in flat tires while the construction projects along Colonial Blvd. and Six Mile Cypress continue.

Tire Choice Assistant Manager Ray Rivera said before the construction projects began, they’d see around five flat tires a day. According to Rivera, that number has greatly increased up to 30 tires a day.

Knowing where these nails and bolts are coming from is nearly impossible, but Rivera said some customers fear it’s a delayed result of Hurricane Ian.

“Roofs have been replaced, nails have been left behind, some people don’t clean up after themselves,” said Rivera.

But many customers drive through this construction zone daily also worry these flats are a result of driving through it.

“Matter of fact, we fixed a couple of their tires on a daily basis when they first started out here. They were doing all the construction. We did quite a bit of flat repairs for them,” said Rivera.

Rivera said for the drivers who end up having to replace tires, they’re paying more to get their vehicles back on the road. He says inflation has increased the cost of new tires by as much as 30%.