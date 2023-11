Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA on Pexels.com

A Pinellas County man, Alexander Leszczynski, has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot to steal property, announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. The sentencing, handed down by U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr., comes after Leszczynski’s involvement in a complex case that originated as an attempted fraud.

Leszczynski’s criminal journey began with a fraudulent attempt to acquire property in Redington Shores by filing a fake warranty deed under the guise of a fake charity. When the legitimate homeowners sought legal correction, Leszczynski responded with harassment, sending threatening letters to both the victims and their legal representatives.

Initially charged in April 2022 with fraud and money laundering in multiple cases, the situation took a darker turn in August 2022. The FBI uncovered Leszczynski’s plan to hire a hitman, with the defendant revealing to a confidential informant that he had $45,000 hidden at his residence to finance the victims’ murders. Leszczynski believed that eliminating the victims would secure their property and result in the dismissal of his pending fraud case.

