What to expect at RSW during holiday travel. CREDIT: WINK News

The Southwest Florida International Airport will offer passengers a remote and reserved parking option for holiday travelers.

Travelers can reserve a spot located on Regional Lane off of Chamberlin Parkway from Dec. 20 through Dec. 24.

The airport offered RSWRemote ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, and it filled to capacity two days before the holiday.

There is a non-refundable $40 flat fee regardless of how many days are chosen per reservation.

Cars can exit the remote parking from Christmas Day through Jan. 3.

The TSA recommends getting to the airport two hours before your domestic flight departure and three hours before international. If using the remote parking, RSW suggests adding 30 minutes to your travel to compensate for factors that may or may not be in your control.

Shuttles will operate from the remote lot to the terminal curb from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m.

To book and prepay for your RSWRemote parking spot, visit jpass.rswremoteparking.com.