A young kid is on a mission to help the homeless for the fifth year in a row.

Paul’s Footprint started as an annual sock drive but has since expanded to underwear, jackets, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Getting gifts is one of the most exciting parts of the holiday season, but for 11-year-old Paul Campbell, his mission this year is about a lot more than just him.

“My first experience with homeless people, and I saw the signs. I read them. I wanted to help them, and that was what kicked off this entire thing of a five-year span,” Campbell said in a video.

He has a wishlist for socks and any essential items that homeless children may need, including here in southwest Florida.

Paul and his parents just moved from Pittsburgh to Naples this year.

“It’s like larger than life down here. Again, the first week and a half week, week and a half, we’ve probably collected over 500 minus just items or socks,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s mom, Angela, called St. Matthews House and the hunger and homeless coalition of Collier County and found out the most needed item here is socks.

Over the last four years, Campbell has collected more than 3,500 pairs of socks and other items.

“He’s very sensitive, he’s very emotional, he’s very lucky, I know is going to make a very powerful impact on this world,” Campbell said.

You can donate to Campbell’s mission Two Feet at a Time until December 31st

Look up Campbell’s Footprint on Facebook or Amazon to find his wishlist.