Time is running out to grab a burger or drink before Nevermind Awesome Bar and Eatery in Cape Coral closes before the end of 2023.

People are using the rest of the month to say their final goodbyes to a well-known restaurant in Southwest Florida’s largest city.

A bar that some say started the nightlife scene in South Cape Coral is closing its doors on Dec. 30.

Nevermind Awesome Bar and Eatery announced its last month of business on Tuesday.

It’s sad to see one of their favorite bars in south Cape Coral leave; so many wrote well wishes to the restaurant and bar in their post.

Opening in 2012, Nevermind Awesome is credited with helping to kickstart the South Cape dining scene. The original owner, Shannon Yates, died two years ago after battling COVID-19. CREDIT: WINK News

Leaving behind his dive bar and burgers, Nevermind Awesome Bar and Eatery posted about it in a Facebook page where the community has been asked to take advantage of the last days the restaurant has left in its original location.

The restaurant and bar is hosting a block party “to give this place the goodbye it deserves” on Dec. 30. Missed by many, bar owners and customers WINK News spoke with on Wednesday are sad to see the beloved restaurant go.