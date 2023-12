Drugstores are a necessity for every community, but after Hurricane Ian, the CVS on Fort Myers Beach was completely wrecked, leaving those who have medical issues with no easy way to get their medication.

More than a year after the storm, Fort Myers Beach and its CVS have become stronger and better.

“Hurricane Ian left this place in a disastrous state. Store was totally destroyed. Nothing in it. There was a car inside this building, believe it or not,” said Robert Schmidt, CVS regional director.

Schmidt said customers are excited to return to the store.

“From the customers, since I’ve been here the last day or so, customers walking up. They are thrilled. Some I have seen twice, and they can’t wait until we reopen,” Schmidt said.

The store is ready to welcome people back with some changes.

The CVS on Fort Myers Beach will now have an expanded pharmacy, an improved drive-thru and an updated layout.

“If anybody needs something throughout the day or the evening, they have a place to go,” said Jim Atterhold, Vice Mayor of Fort Myers Beach. “It’s so helpful to people right now. So many people whose lives are still in disarray for them to be able to come here and get something to eat and get some medicine and other goods and services that are here.”

Atterholt said this is a big deal for people on the beach. It’s one of the only places people on the beach can go to pick up their medicine.

“It’s the only pharmacy on the island, no other medical offices on Fort Myers Beach, so the roles of the pharmacist on FMB plays an even more important role than a pharmacist would normally play in the community. We are very thankful we are back,” he said.

The store opens Friday, and it is open seven days a week.