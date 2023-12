Credit WINK News.

All lanes on Joel Blvd from Edward’s Dr to East 23rd St are shut down due to a crash Friday evening.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, all Eastbound lanes on Orange River Blvd from Neil Rd to Horsecreek are also currently shut down.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route, if possible.

The details of the crash are unknown at this time.

Stay tuned to WINK News for updates on this story.