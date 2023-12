The surge from Hurricane Ian contributed to an explosion at a condo on Marco Island in October.

There are pictures from inside the Monterey Condominiums on Marco Island after the blast.

Fort Myers Beach Fire District is sending out a warning about their electrical system and the impending storm.

The concern is that the more than 15 feet of storm surge that inundated Fort Myers Beach will cause the same threat to condos on Fort Myers Beach as on Marco Island.

Fort Myers Beach Fire said the state fire marshal determined insulation around electrical wires had deteriorated from Hurricane Ian, and a build-up of hydrogen gas sparked two explosions. One of the explosions occurred in the electrical room and outside at the switch box.

Fort Myers Beach Fire urges anyone on the island with main electrical feeds to enter from underground and be inspected by a licensed electrician.

They also warn if you smell burning plastic near electric units, no matter how faint, call 911.