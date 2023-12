We all know someone who is impossible to buy a gift for. They buy everything they need or want. That’s when your gift ideas get creative.

Consider donating to a charity in their name as one of your gift ideas. Just make sure it’s aligned with their interests, values or something that’s important to them. If that person loves animals, donate to a shelter in their name. NerdWallet‘s Personal Finance Expert Kimberly Palmer recommends gifting them an experience. Credit: CBS News

“Experience is really the gift, the best gift, especially an experience with you, spending time with you,” Palmer said. “Maybe your gift is to make them dinner, take them out to dinner, or take them to a museum, take them on a hike. Something where you’re giving your time is really the best gift and no one can replace that.”

Just like the donation should be aligned with the recipient’s interest, so should the experience or time spent with you. Otherwise, you’re dragging them to something that you want to do.