People across Downtown Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach shared their New Year’s wishes for the community.

Jerry Miller wants more things to do. Carol Bruey wants less traffic. Rick Sarchet asks for affordable housing for folks who work in the city.

“I’m actually very grateful to see that list because it shows that we’re heading in the right direction,” said Liz Bello-Matthews, Public Information Officer of Fort Myers.

Officials in Fort Myers were certain that they are steadily working towards those wishes coming true.

“Traffic is going to be a priority, not just this year, and obviously last year, but it’s going to be a priority for years to come. I would say in the next five years, we’re gonna see substantial changes in the way that we manage our traffic within the City of Fort Myers, and really the entire Southwest Florida area,” said Bello-Matthews.

Bello-Matthews was confident that the city was listening to input from residents and the promise of growth for Fort Myers will be met.