Hurricane Ian destroyed a lot of seaside landmarks in Lee and Collier counties. One of the most treasured was the Naples Pier.

City leaders said reconstruction of the Naples Pier will cost about $20 million.

The city is now $1 million closer to that goal, thanks to a donation from the Norris-Gaynor Foundation.

The beach was packed on Wednesday, and plenty of people enjoyed the sun and water, but every single person WINK talked to said there was still something missing.

WINK met with Naples resident Tracy Wilmore at the beach.

“It’s very peaceful, very beautiful. Naples, in general, is just gorgeous,” Wilmore said.

She loves the sun, water and sand, but one thing she misses most is the Naples Pier.

“It was about four days after it came down, on the flight, and saw it, and I was very surprised, obviously because I had watched it on the camera, you know, but just that it took all of that away because it’s so iconic. To Naples, it’s why people come here,” she said.

Since the historic pier was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, city leaders have been working toward redesigning and reconstructing it.

“You could eat up there. They were starting to get more and more food and drinks up there and stuff, so I would really like to see that come back. I’m kind of surprised that it’s taking so long,” Wilmore said.

City officials approved redesign plans in June and say the next version of the pier will cost $20 million.

“That’s the great part of Naples is that there is a lot of money here that will come out and go to great projects and make Naples what it’s been that it will continue to be a great spot for everybody in the world to come and visit,” said Philip Zoltec, a Naples resident.

The pier’s redesign is being finalized, and the city hopes to send the project out for bidding early next year.

A fundraiser has been set up to accept donations from the community to go toward the pier. Click here to learn more.