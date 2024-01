Fla. Gov. DeSantis. CREDIT: CBS News

As the election nears, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is separating himself and taking shots at former President Donald Trump.

“He won’t debate … he’s not willing to get on the stage. He’s not willing to answer questions. He’s in Mar-A-Lago. I mean, yes, show up and debate. Let’s do it. I’m willing to do it,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley are participating in a debate on Jan. 10 in Iowa.

Trump declined the invitation. He’ll hold a town hall in Iowa at the same time.

“He’s basically making a mockery of this whole process by not showing up and answering people’s questions,” said DeSantis. “He doesn’t think he needs to and look, ultimately, Iowans can determine who they want to nominate. I don’t think Donald Trump ultimately can win an election. I know FOX News is gonna say, ‘Oh he’s winning this poll, he’s winning this poll.’ Those polls are garbage.”