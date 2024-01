Benjamin Siegel. CREDIT: LEE COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY

After more than three decades of service with the Lee County Port Authority, Benjamin Siegel gave the county’s board of commissioners his resignation letter.

According to the letter, Siegel will retire from his position as the executive director for the Lee County Port Authority on April 1, 2024.

Siegel’s career with Lee County Port Authority spanned 32 years, including over four years as the executive director.

Departing from his role with the Lee County Port Authority, Siegel will take off into the aviation industry.

“I just can’t thank the entire Board enough for their decisive leadership, deep comprehension of our airport’s importance, and willingness to support the vision that has allowed me to guide our organization to the best of my ability,” wrote Siegel.

In the letter, Siegel reflects on some achievements and those who helped him in his career.

“My career has encompassed the planning, design, financing and construction of everything that we call Southwest Florida Airport and Page Field today,” wrote Siegel.

Siegel ended his resignation letter by showing his gratitude for the experience and everything he had learned as a Lee County Port Authority employee.

“I can’t thank the employees of the Lee County Port Authority; our business partners, Lee County Administration, County Attorney’s Office for everything and all the valuable friendships I’ve made,” wrote Siegel.