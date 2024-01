Crews responding to the death (CREDIT: UC Breaking News)

A 22-year-old man died after a cut branch struck him while tree trimming.

Collier County deputies were informed of the incident around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. The cut branch fell and struck the man as he worked.

Another trimmer fell off the tree when a branch came down and was transported to the hospital with non-threatening life injuries.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they will not release the name yet of the man who died or the landscaping company that he worked for.