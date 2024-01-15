Spotlight on Iowa caucus as voters prepare to battle ‘life-threatening’ temperatures

It’s time for Republican voters to choose who they want to be the party’s Presidential nominee.

The Iowa Caucuses are Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Instead of going to the polls, voters gather in precincts to hear speeches from candidates’ representatives and then choose their favorite. DeSantis room. CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News reporter Claire Galt is the only local SWFL reporter in Iowa covering both Florida candidates, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The governor has been “all in” on Iowa for weeks. He’s talking like a candidate who knows something the rest of us do not.

The former President is confident he will win. He was even joking with supporters on Sunday when the dangerously cold temperatures were brought up by saying if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it because you’ll be saving your country.

There’s no question Trump loves to walk into a friendly room. CREDIT: WINK News

Way ahead in the polls, the former president didn’t arrive in Iowa until late Saturday night and only made one campaign stop on Sunday. He asked a packed room of supporters in Indianola to do him a favor.

“Brave the weather and go out and save America because that’s what you’re doing,” said Trump.

DeSantis believes he’s the candidate to save the nation… from Trump.

He admitted the former president has a lot of support but told reporters in Dubuque the polls got him all wrong. DeSantis 2024 sign. CREDIT: WINK News

“We’re going to do well. I like being underestimated,” said DeSantis. “I like being the underdog. I think that that’s better. I think all my supporters like that.”

Nikki Haley calls Trump and DeSantis “the boys.” During her rally in Ames, the former United Nations ambassador under Trump made it clear those two “boys,” in particular, could not win the general election.

“Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president,” said Haley. “That’s nothing to be proud of. We should wanna win the majority of Americans, but the only way we’re gonna win the majority of Americans is if we have a new generational leader.”

The brutal weather kept most people away from church on Sunday, but the First Church of the Open Bible pastor in West Des Moines welcomed a dozen people to his service, encouraging them all to caucus Monday night.

His congregants were split between Trump and DeSantis.

“DeSantis, because he has really striven to represent evangelical values,” said the pastor. Cold temperatures. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

Forecasters warn the weather is “life-threatening,” with below-zero temperatures and whipping winds. When a reporter asked the governor if he feared Monday’s results. He didn’t answer.

DeSantis believes he will beat Haley, but overtaking Trump is another story.