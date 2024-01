Lee County schools building. (Credit: WINK News)

The Lee County School District is reassuring the public that schools are still open after a fake post circulated on social media saying there would be no school.

The school district said a fake social media message circulated on Monday among some students, starting a rumor that there would be no school Tuesday.

The social media post said Lee County schools would not be in session on Tuesday due to recent heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding.

The post did not originate from the district office or any schools. If it was sent to you, please disregard it or let the sender know it is not real.

They said all the schools are open and operating normally on Tuesday. If there are any changes, families will be notified, said the district adding that 95% of Lee County public school students are in class today.

The school district is investigating the source of the original post.