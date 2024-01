Victor Ortiz (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

A man is wanted in Lee County for failing to appear on charges of battery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery on law enforcement officers.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Victor Ortiz was also charged with fleeing to elude an officer.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.