This weekly segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features 98 rounds of ammunition found in a van, beating a vehicle with a golf club and arresting a notorious shooter in DeSoto County.

Convicted felon Michael Ross was arrested after he was found asleep in a van, allegedly in possession of narcotics, over $8,000 in cash, an airsoft rifle and 98 rounds of ammunition.

According to the Naples Police Department, an officer found a Ford work van parked at the Second Avenue South Beach End on Saturday.

The officer found the van’s owner, 40-year-old Michael Ross, asleep inside, and the officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle, prompting a search.

Officers located approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana, two containers of marijuana oil and one container of marijuana wax, two water bongs, one scale and three boxes with U.S. Mint $1 silver coins with a face value of $1,980 but a weight value of approximately $50,000.

Officers also found $8,707.20 of assorted U.S. bills and coins, an airsoft rifle, and 98 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Ross was charged with possession of 20g or more of cannabis, possession with intent to sell cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Matthew Ian Soloman allegedly beat on a Naples work van with a golf club, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage to the vehicle.

The Naples Police Department said the work van was parked briefly in a resident spot at 400 Block Broad Avenue South on Tuesday.

According to a witness, they saw a man repeatedly hit the van angrily with a golf club because it was parked there.

When the worker returned to his van, he discovered dents in the hood, right side and right rear door.

The value of the damaged panels is estimated at approximately $3,000.

Soloman was arrested on Thursday after he turned himself in to police. He was charged with criminal mischief of $1,000 or interruption of business or utilities.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the ongoing investigation into a fatal domestic shooting at a flea market.

The sheriff’s office arrested 53-year-old Emilio Gustavo Angel Olalde, Thursday, who is accused of the shooting that took place on Jan. 7, killing Olivia Maldonaldo De La Torre at the flea market on U.S. 17 and Southwest MLK Jr. Street.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said detectives tracked Angel Olalde to a residence within the county.

Deputies suspect that the shooting was premeditated, as it is believed that Olalde is an ex-boyfriend of De La Torre.

