Boil water notice

A large area of North Naples is under a boil water notice.

According to Collier County authorities, it happened after a water main break occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, a boil water notice is taking effect from Oil Well Road to Gulf Shore Drive in North Naples.

Click here to see the Collier County boil water notice map.

