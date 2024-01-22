Video released of Cape Coral shooting

Two people were shot and many were detained near a Kia dealership on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

A video was released on the confrontation, showing two people getting out of their cars and grabbing something from one of their trunks. As they walk back to their cars, a third person runs up behind them and starts firing.

Shortly after, one of victims appears to start firing back and the two go back and forth firing multiple rounds.

An employee from one of the businesses on this street came into work on Saturday to find several bloody footprints and spots of blood on an old car that had been sitting in the area. Cape Coral Police found four cars full of people at the scene on Friday, including two victims with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital.

Officers found a one-year-old child in one of the cars and was turned over to their grandmother. WINK News is working to get an update on the victims of the shooting.