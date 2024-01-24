Sea Shelling do’s and don’ts

As beachgoers start taking on the sand, it’s important to know what pieces of your trip to the shore you can and can’t take with you.

According to the Sanibel Shelling Regulations, there are a few things to be aware of when you go searching for sea shells.

Do:

Know what you’re taking if you are taking home a shell

Make sure there is nothing living inside your shell

Passively shell, taking shells that are on the surface of the shore is OK

Bring a bag to keep all your findings in

Don’t:

Take home a live organism

Take home a shell with an animal living inside it

Dig into the beach to find shells

Not only are the sea shells you can see on shore from Sanibel’s beaches various but there are hundreds of species on the island.

The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum has educated those on Sanibel Island for decades on our beaches’ sea shells. José Leal is the museum’s science director and curator. He said the island has hundreds of species to explore and protect.

“They are a very diverse group of animals. They’re literally 1000s and 1000s of species in this country here on Sanibel, just the shallow water species we have in our shell that I believe have a history and worth about 410 species of shallow water just on Sanibel,” Leal said.

Blind Pass beach as birds sit perched along the shoreline.

What’s living and what’s not?

The city of Sanibel works with beach patrol to protect our shores’ living creatures.

Joel Caouette is an Environmental Biologist for the city of Sanibel.

Caouette explains what is living as a “shell with a live tissue.” These living shells and organisms are off-limits when it comes to shelling.

This includes sea urchins, starfish, and sand dollars.

“Snails, they build the shells with this shell material, and then they have live tissue in there. Anything like a hermit crab, anything like that, would be prohibited to take,” Caouette said.

The City of Sanibel said taking a live organism could land you 60 days in jail or have you ticketed for a $500 fine.