An island town’s landmark could be the key to bringing tourists onto the island and keeping them there.

The Fort Myers Beach fishing pier was stripped of its glory during Hurricane Ian.

During a Lee County meeting on Thursday, it was brought up that only 68% of visitors are likely to return to Fort Myers Beach next year.

That is down from the pre-hurricane number that says 92 to 95% of people are likely to come back.

But also, in that meeting, some believe that the pier on the beach plays a huge role.

The Fort Myers Beach draws in a lot of tourists.

“1.6 million of the 4.3 million visitors to Lee County visit our Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier, making it the number one tourist attraction in Lee County if you remove the beach,” said Karen Woodson, Fort Myers Beach councilwoman.

But the Fort Myers Beach pier has seen better days.

“It’s got a long way to go,” said Bill Wells, a man visiting from New York.

“I always love the pier. I love to fish, but I never did,” said Paula Marenger, a woman visiting from Michigan.

The pier is still closed, and the only ones enjoying it are the birds, but the plans are for its future are in the works.

“The county has solicited and selected an engineering and architectural firm for the design of the new fishing pier,” said Woodson. “If successful, negotiating a contract with the county Stantec very large capable firm, will begin the design and engineering of our replacement here.”

The focus is on a more resilient, longer and larger pier with benches, shade and a fishing area.

“The viewing area is two levels to accommodate more sunset viewers with unobstructed views and shade for those who want it. Again, these are all just suggestions that came from FMB,” said Woodson.

The designs still need approval, but from the visitors that WINK News spoke with on Thursday, they understand good things take time.

“It would have been nice to have a pier, but again, they’re not a priority with all the destruction. You got to get the infrastructure first, and then that comes later,” said Wells.

“There’s a lot of devastation. It’s gonna take a while to get things back together. That type of stuff doesn’t happen overnight,” said Wells.