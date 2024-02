FILE – This Aug. 13, 2020 file photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Credit: (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

You’re monthly Netflix bill is going to go up after a mass email sent by the streaming service to Floridian’s announced an additional sales tax increase.

The increase comes from Florida’s communication services tax, which will apply an additional 7.44% sales tax you Netflix subscription.

The tax applies to all communication-based services throughout the state.

“We hope you’re enjoying everything Netflix has to offer. Starting on Feb. 15, 2024, additional state services tax will be applied to your monthly subscription. You can read more about how taxes affect your Netflix membership here,” the email said.

According to the communications service tax, all services must itemize and separately state taxes on customers bills and must be identified as a Florida communications service tax.

The price increase will continue to squeeze customers after the recent price increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month on the basic plan in Nov. 2023.