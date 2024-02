What’s Ahead:

Warm Super Bowl Sunday – Mild & Humid Evening

Cold Front Arrives Monday Night – Few Showers Overnight

Cooler & Dry Midweek – Low 50s Wednesday Morning

Meteorologist Zach Maloch breaks down the next three days:

Sunday: We’ll see clouds and sun through the day, with a stray shower possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Expect mild and dry conditions for kickoff and the entire game.

Monday: Mild and humid start to the day with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds and sun are expected for the afternoon with above-normal temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front arrives Monday night, and a few showers will be possible as that front moves through.

Tuesday: There will be sun and clouds for Tuesday morning’s commute and dryness after Monday night’s cold front. There are sun and clouds for the afternoon, with a clearer sky expected by the evening. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the lower to mid-70s.