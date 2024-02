It takes a lot of help to feed a quarter of a million people every month.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank partners with 170 agencies all over Southwest Florida to feed hungry people.

Click here for info on donating to WINK FEEDS FAMILIES – March To A Million Meals

On Thursday, WINK News took viewers inside, showing how one agency gets it done.

The McGregor Baptist Church Food Pantry in Fort Myers is a welcoming place.

Bustling with volunteers and one mission in mind, feed those in need.

"Bless you. He blesses us, we bless you," said Velda.

People like Wayne, a senior who is trying to make it on Social Security.

“Oh it’s rough, it’s rough. Everything’s went up, you can’t really afford to buy a gallon of milk anymore. You know $100 at the grocery store you come out with a bag or two if you’re lucky. I don’t know how some of these people do it. I really don’t,” said Wayne.

But nowadays, Wayne and his family will eat. He’s leaving with bags of groceries fruits, vegetables, meat and bread, it’s a godsend.

“Our goal is for them to leave with a big smile. And once they usually see the amount of groceries, you’re getting a smile, it’s easy to come by,” said Bob Fain.

Fain has been running the food pantry for years, so he knows clients and the growing hunger problem well. His volunteers pack bags and feed hundreds twice a week, every single week.

“The best job in the place is work in that little half door,” said Fain.

Velda’s working on it on Thursday.

“I was doing that door one day and this little lady came up, older lady and tears running down her cheeks. And I put my hand on her shoulder said, Ma’am, are you okay? And she said I’m just so happy. She said, I talked to the counselor and the counselor held my hands and talked to me. She said, nobody’s touched me in six months, there was a loneliness there,” said Fain.

Frank, who lost his leg in 2017, also made a connection there.

“Now I see you’re friends with Bob here. Bob’s good people. How do people treat you here? They welcome you…I feel good here,” said Frank.