About 38% of all food in America goes to waste. That’s 149 billion meals lost every year that could have fed hungry families. But Harry Chapin Food Bank and its network of partners are trying to make a difference in Southwest Florida.

One Fort Myers Publix is one of the dozens of stores in our area donating food customers may no longer buy so it doesn’t go to waste. Those boxed donations are full of nutritious food headed to the McGregor Baptist Church Food Pantry and into the hands of hungry families.

“When the guys go out to do the pick up at the stores, they’ve already pulled things off the shelves that are nearing their best buy date their shelf date. That doesn’t mean the food is bad. It’s just that they want to keep the stock rotated in the stores,” said Bob Fain, with Retail Rescue.

When it gets here to the food pantry on Fowler Street in Fort Myers, volunteers are ready to inspect it and sort it.

“And we’re happy that we can provide the food and we like to see the smiles as people are going out the door with a grocery load to go out to the car,” said Fain.