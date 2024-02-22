Collier County tourism slows in 2023

(Credit: Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB)

Collier County welcomed about 200,000 fewer visitors in 2023 than 2022, according to a study presented to the Tourism Development Council on Feb. 20 by Downs & St. Germain market research firm.

The $2.6 billion brought to the county by more than 2.7 million visitors in 2023 represented a $200 million decrease from 2022, when 2.9 million tourists spent time in the county and created $2.8 billion in economic impact.

Despite serving fewer visitors last year, Collier experienced a 24% year-over-year increase in December 2023 with 247,000 tourists. The county was recovering from Hurricane Ian in December 2022, attributing to the jump in numbers at the end of 2023.

