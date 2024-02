Smoke tracker from WINK Doppler 3X. CREDIT: WINK News

Don’t be too alarmed by the smoky skies in parts of Collier County, it’s likely from a prescribed burn.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the hazy conditions are likely from the prescribed burn in the Okaloacoochee Preserve.

Authorities say the burn was set on the east side of the Lehigh Acres fire district on Friday.

WINK News Meteorologist Juliana Mejia shared some insight into how the smoky skies are expected to develop.

“Winds are currently primarily out of the south and southwest, so most of the smoke should be blowing northeastward,” said Mejia.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest consists of more than 32,000 acres.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, safely controlled prescribed fires help improve habitat for many of the species that call Florida home.