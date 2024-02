CREDIT: Greater Naples Fire Rescue District

The Greater Naples Fire District worked a large mulch fire in the 2300 block of Brantley Blvd. That’s the eastern part of Collier County, east of Golden Gate and north of Alligator Alley.

The District shared several pictures through its Facebook page.

The agency told WINK News the fire is contained and there is no immediate threat to structures. However, there will be a considerable amount of smoke in the area.

Mulch Fires

While we do not know what caused this mulch fire, safetyinsurance.com did offer more detailed information about mulch fires.