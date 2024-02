WPEC

Many in Southwest Florida have seen them or eaten at them: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s, and now several may be closing.

Bloomin’ Brands, a Tampa-based company, which owns these brands plans to close 41 underperforming locations nationwide.

Though it remains unknown which specific restaurants will close, we do know a most recent earnings call published by the food distribution brand on Friday, notes scores are on the chopping block.

In the report, Bloomin’ Brands announced that in quarter four of 2023, it will close “36 predominantly older, underperforming restaurants and three U.S. and two international Aussie Grill restaurants.”

The restaurant closures are set to begin during the first quarter of 2024.

According to the report, at the same time, 40 to 45 restaurants are expected to open system-wide.

For the full financial report, click here.