Naples entrepreneurs David and Joe Ahmad went shark hunting but returned from their trip empty handed.

The owners of Naples-based Coldest, maker of water bottles and other items that stay cold for more than 36 hours, walked away from an offer by investor Kevin O’Leary on the Feb. 23 episode of “Shark Tank.”

“We went in there with every intention of trying to get a deal,” Joe Ahmad said. “I think our number one shark was Mr. Wonderful (Kevin O’Leary), then maybe Mark Cuban.”

The Ahmad brothers, 36-year-old twins, taped the episode in Los Angeles in June.

