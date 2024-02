FEMA has approved over $6.7 million in grant funding to reimburse Fort Myers and Punta Gorda for debris removal expenses after Hurricane Ian.

On Tuesday, FEMA approved $4,212,798 in federal funding to Fort Myers and $2,550,889 to the city of Punta Gorda for debris removal operations due to Hurricane Ian.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, local, territorial and tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.