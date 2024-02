(Credit: Collier County government)

Collier County will remain a single-member voting district after a vote Feb. 27 by the Board of County Commissioners.

Commissioner Burt Saunders brought forward a request to create a study committee to report on the pros and cons of each form of governance in Florida—at-large, single-member and mixed. There are 40 at-large counties in Florida where all commissioners are elected countywide with each district having a resident commissioner, 20 single-member counties in Florida where each commissioner is elected by district and seven mixed counties with five single members and two at-large members.

The request failed by a 3-2 vote, keeping Collier one of the 20 single-member voting counties in the state. Commissioner Rick LoCastro voted with Saunders in favor of the motion for a study.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.