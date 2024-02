Hurricane Ian damage. CREDIT: WINK News

FEMA has approved over $17 million in funding to reimburse Charlotte County for debris removal expenses after Hurricane Ian.

The exact amount of the grant is $17,146,064, and it was Thursday in a news release.

The Category 5 storm left extensive debris after it hit Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022, killing 161 people.

FEMA said that approximately 1,667,497 cubic yards of plant debris and 241,794 cubic yards of hurricane-generated ruin were removed from roads and public property, and this grant will help cover some of the costs the county had to clear away the damage.Β