For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week’s featured friends:

Brody is an 8-year-old dog.

He is a housebroken, quiet, and friendly fellow who is more than worthy of your love.

Brody enjoys car rides, playing fetch, and receiving plenty of cuddles.

He has been at the CCDAS for around two years and has been overlooked, so any loving family considering a well-behaved friend should consider Brody.

Pinky is a 10-year-old dog.

She has been at the CCDAS for around one year.

Pinky’s favorite activity is to be sprayed with water.

She will surely put a smile on your face with her cute personality.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue joined WINK News reporter Tiffany Rizzo for this week’s furry friends to help showcase Pinky and Brody.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!