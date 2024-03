The Florida Warriors 10U A team will remember the moment they won the Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida Championship forever.

“I couldn’t really think I was just hugging everyone,” defender Aubrey Reiser said. “I was doing a little victory lap on the ice.

“I was just really pumped knowing my first year in states I won it,” goalie Griffin Irish said.

It’s a true underdog story. At the beginning of the season, they didn’t even have enough players or coaches to make a team.

The Warriors crashed the net and found 13 boys and one girl.

Being the only girl doesn’t bother Aubrey Reiser.

“This is my sport,” Reiser said. “I love playing it. I love playing with my teammates. They’re like my siblings almost. It’s amazing having them on the same team.”

Irish says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s probably the best team I’ve had through the years of me playing hockey so it’s pretty cool,” Irish said.

First-year head coach Brad Fritzsche says the kids put aside their differences and truly play as a team. That’s what makes them champions.

“They’ve put a lot of effort and a lot of hours in here in the ring,” Fritzsche. “To see them put it all together and win the championship is pretty neat.

The Warriors had not beaten the top ranked Mocs in four regular season games but pulled out the 6-4 victory to win the Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida Championship.

The Warriors 14U team is in Orlando competing in the state championship this weekend.