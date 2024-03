A 78-year-old Naples man died on Saturday after experiencing a medical episode while driving.

The man was driving with a 77-year-old woman, also from Naples.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling north on CR-951, Collier Blvd, on the left turn lane at the intersection of CR-886, Golden Gate Pkwy.

The driver made a left turn onto the westbound Golden Gate Parkway. In doing so, he experienced a medical episode.

The vehicle drifted toward the northwest corner of the intersection and collided with a pedestrian traffic sign and two palm trees.

Post-collision, the driver and the passenger were transported to Physicians Regional Pine Ridge Hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.