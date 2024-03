Credit: Hertz

Hertz, the international rental car company headquartered in Estero, announced Gil West as its new CEO.

West, former chief operating officer of Delta Airlines and General Motors’ Cruise self-driving car unit, will start at Hertz on April 1. He will succeed Stephen Scherr, who will step down at the end of March.

West and Scherr will work together to ensure a smooth transition, company officials said in a news release.

