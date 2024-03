CREDIT: FHP

A patrol car crashed near the Southwest Florida International Airport, just outside of Fort Myers early Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the patrol car crashed on Daniels Parkway off Goldenwood Drive.

Troopers arrived at the scene just after 7 a.m.

The law enforcement department associated with the crusier remains unknown. It also remains unknown if any injuries were reported as a result of the crash.