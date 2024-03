A man is in Collier County Jail after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of boat motors from dealerships and boat clubs all over Collier County.

Captain Craig Daniels knows a thing or two about boat and motor thefts because, at one point in his life, that’s what his life was about.

He has since turned his life around. He’s a pastor and a captain now, and he’s sharing insight on how to protect your boat.

“Before I was a pastor, I was into that lifestyle. And I keep everything in a lighted area. I light my house up with lights on the outside with security lights and things like that that pop on. I keep dogs. I’ve had geese at times because they’re loud,” said Daniels.

He said that people who know you have dogs or geese or lighted areas would rather go somewhere else. He said that he would keep the boat motor toward the house and the bow of the boat toward the street.

Two of the Collier County boat dealers hit said that the suspect, Humberto Diaz, cut a hole in their fence, snuck on their property, and nabbed lower-end unit after lower-end unit.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Diaz hit five boat dealerships and boat clubs and targeted the expensive lower-end units, with some units going for $10,000.

Captain Daniels said storing the stern of the boat against a wall or garage can protect your boat and its motor.

“It’s just closer to the house. It’s out of their view, where they’re not sitting there looking at it or seeing it,” said Daniels. “But if you do that, make sure you keep a tongue lock on it because those thieves will also pull up and hook up to it. Just pull it out of the yard.”

Captain Craig also told WINK News reporter Justin Kase that if you have the means to do so, invest in a security system to protect your boat or even keep it in dry storage.

One of the dealers who was stolen from also said there are locking bolts people can buy that prevent the lower-end units from being removed, and those only cost $60.

As for Diaz, he’s facing a long list of charges, and he’s still on parole for lower-end UIT thefts from West Palm Beach back in 2021.