.The Weather Authority is tracking a pleasant Monday with morning temperatures in the 60s and sun and clouds for the afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Monday: Pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast.

Southwest Florida will see sun and clouds throughout the area.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s this afternoon.

Tuesday: Milder and slightly more humid start with mid to upper 60s temperatures.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon with warmer temperatures in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mild and humid start with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Southwest Florida will see higher dewpoint temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, so expect a sticky feel to the air.

Clouds and sun for the afternoon with a few showers, possibly early afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms move into Southwest Florida later in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Beyond the rain, we will see windy conditions with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph.