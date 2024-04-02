Woman wrongly given parking ticket on Fort Myers Beach

Parking can be a pain when on Fort Myers Beach. Besides finding a spot, one woman was hit with a parking ticket she shouldn’t have gotten.

Having paid to park in a lot, Corinne Neal found a ticket on her dash.

She paid when she parked and kept her receipt.

She said the parking employee representing parking.com didn’t realize the date of expiration for parking was for the following day: Tuesday.

“Parking has always been an issue, but it’s usually just hard to find a spot. It was a headache, I’m glad it’s over with now,” Neal said.

A good rule of thumb here is to always keep your receipts, so if your ticket needs to be disputed, you have proof

The Fort Myers Beach employee we spoke with said she still has yet to hear back from parking.com.

We did email the company for comment on this charging dispute but have not heard back from them yet either.