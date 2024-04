North Park Shore Beach area on Dec. 5, 2019 after the 2019 Beach Renourishment Project. Photos courtesy of Robert Mather/ Humiston & Moore Engineers through Collier County Government

Health officials are giving you the green light to return to the water at Park Shore Beach in Naples.

There was a brief advisory not to enter the water that was issued Saturday.

Tests completed Monday indicated that the water quality shows an acceptable level of fecal bacteria, as established by state guidelines.