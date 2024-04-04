Fort Myers woman competes in The Price is Right

A Fort Myers native got to “come on down” for The Price is Right on Thursday.

Friends and family of Dean Park resident Cathryn Eck celebrated her 15 minutes of fame with a watch party at the Lucky Screw in downtown Fort Myers.

Eck was in Los Angeles visiting her newest granddaughter when she got tickets to the game show when her daughter first moved to southern California. She thought participating in one would be fun, but she was surprised when it actually happened.

“The timing just happened to be right this time, and then to get picked it was just beyond my imagination. I just can’t believe it happened,” Eck said.

Unfortunately, Eck didn’t win big, but she did come home with a desk and computer.

She said it was a fun experience with Drew Carrey and her fellow contestants.