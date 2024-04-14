Keep the sunscreen handy this sunny Sunday

After a cool start to your Sunday, we quickly started the warm-up. Sunday afternoon temperatures reach a very seasonal mid-80s. This is right where we should be this time of year.

“You can expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

It’s another good day for the boaters and beachgoers out there,” added Kreidler.

Winds are out of the northeast, 5 to 10 knots in the Gulf, with only a light chop in our bays.

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, temperatures will climb each day and top out around 90 degrees by midweek. Sun and clouds will stick around, staying warm and dry.