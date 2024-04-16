Hot Tuesday ahead as temperatures soar into the upper 80s

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a clear and cool Tuesday morning start, with afternoon temperatures expected to skyrocket.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: Clear skies and a cool start to the morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon, with hotter temperatures expected in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Wednesday: Milder morning as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon as Southwest Florida can expect to see temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s

Thursday: Mild morning start, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The warming trend continues as Southwest Florida can expect to see sun and clouds in the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.