Lee County Commissioners discussed plans April 2 to address the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s decision that unincorporated Lee County and its municipalities, other than Sanibel Island and the city of Fort Myers, would be losing a 25% discount on flood insurance, effective Oct. 1.

On April 8, FEMA announced a 30-day pause on the decision for the five communities to gather requested documentation and retain their standing in the Community Rating System, which determines policy discounts for residents.

FEMA officials said the retrograde in the county is due to the large amount of unpermitted work, lack of documentation and failure to properly monitor activity in special flood hazard areas, including substantial damage compliance.

