Johanna Seybold lives alone in her apartment in Bonita Springs. It’s a nice apartment, but it’s not what she calls home.

Home is her place in South Fort Myers, where she was given a $1,800 Florida Power and Light bill.

“I do have electricity, but nobody’s living there,” Seybold said.

Seybold’s condo is currently unlivable and damaged from Hurricane Ian.

Although her walls and ceilings are gone, she’s been faithfully paying her FPL bill of $26.85 a month.

FPL told her they tried to read her meter remotely in October, but for some reason, they couldn’t.

There was an order to change meters, but it might take months.

“I wasn’t worried when I did not receive those monthly bills until I received this one,” said Seybold.

Earlier this month, Seybold received a bill for $1,802.06.

“I’m so stressed,” she said. “I’ve lost sleep. It’s very frustrating. I’ve borrowed money out of my savings account.”

Seybold has called FPL, and they told her she could pay the bill in full or in installments.

WINK News reached out to FPL for more information on Seybold’s bill.

While FPL couldn’t provide us with specific information on Seybold’s bill without her approval, a spokesperson said each customer situation is unique.

Some of the reasons for a higher bill could be a leaking water heater, a malfunctioning appliance or the meter has stopped communicating.

Customers are encouraged to call FPL, so their specific situations can be reviewed.

FPL also has a Community Action Team every Wednesday at the Fort Myers Beach library.

Customers who have questions about their bill, returning power to their property, or any other concerns are encouraged to attend the Wednesday meetings.